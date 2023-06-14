Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $118.80

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

GRMN stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Garmin by 93.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 49.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Garmin by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 34,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

