Analyzing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tremor International and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Baidu 0 1 16 0 2.94

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.91%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Baidu.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Tremor International has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tremor International and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $335.25 million 1.49 $22.74 million ($0.05) -139.80 Baidu $17.93 billion 2.84 $1.10 billion $5.66 26.01

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -2.00% 3.95% 2.47% Baidu 11.39% 7.18% 4.19%

Summary

Baidu beats Tremor International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.