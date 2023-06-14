Analyzing First Republic Bank (FRCB) & Its Competitors

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Republic Bank to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 612.9%. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 16.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.62% 11.92% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Republic Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 610 2149 2171 58 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 77.09%. Given First Republic Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 First Republic Bank Competitors $105.66 billion $2.96 billion 10.03

First Republic Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Republic Bank competitors beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

