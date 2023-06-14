Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $35.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.91.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Activity at Antero Resources
In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Antero Resources Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:AR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
