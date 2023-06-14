Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 876,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,140. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

