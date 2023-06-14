Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 105,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

