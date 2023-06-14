Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Apollo Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,233. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

