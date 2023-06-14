AQR Capital Management LLC Has $135.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567,674 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Medtronic worth $135,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

