AQR Capital Management LLC Has $331.19 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,968 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $331,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 127,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 205,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

