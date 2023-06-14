AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,561 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 134,130 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Adobe worth $269,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $478.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $491.51. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

