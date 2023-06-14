AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,129 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $169,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

