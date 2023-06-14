AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 123,053 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $190,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

