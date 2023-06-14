AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $234,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

