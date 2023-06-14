Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $141.97 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.0013962 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 374 active market(s) with $255,424,079.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

