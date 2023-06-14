Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

