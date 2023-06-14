Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 603 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of VTR opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

