Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.23 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.