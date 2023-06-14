Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $204,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,967 shares of company stock worth $33,029,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

