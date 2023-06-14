Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,069 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

