Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 412 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

