Arc Family Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,953,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,661.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 1,216,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,789. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.