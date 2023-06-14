ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.11. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 18,317 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.