ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.11. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 18,317 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

