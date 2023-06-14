Ares Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ares Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.4% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 396,674 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,103,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 50,111 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.