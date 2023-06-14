Ares Management LLC Reduces Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Ares Management LLC reduced its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,243 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up 1.1% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned 2.85% of SLR Investment worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.