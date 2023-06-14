Ares Management LLC Sells 21,984 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Ares Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,812.81%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.