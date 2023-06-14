Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,308,217 Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,239,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 751.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 1,503,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $12,761,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROSS stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

