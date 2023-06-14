Aristeia Capital LLC Buys 2,186,600 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 2,186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186,600 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $22,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.