Aristeia Capital LLC Has $107.49 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,278 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 2.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Liberty Broadband worth $107,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

