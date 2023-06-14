Aristeia Capital LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,930 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.53% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $15,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $8,707,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $8,309,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384,075 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ LGVC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

