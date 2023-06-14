Aristeia Capital LLC Has $19.78 Million Stake in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ)

Aristeia Capital LLC cut its position in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.89% of Hawks Acquisition worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 8.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawks Acquisition Stock Performance

Hawks Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.36.

Hawks Acquisition Company Profile

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

