Aristeia Capital LLC Has $31.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,406 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.03% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $31,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 423,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FSNB stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

