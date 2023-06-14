Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 855,238 Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,238 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.41% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 656,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFTR opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
