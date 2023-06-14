Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in May

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF remained flat at $4.00 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

