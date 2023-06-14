Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002972 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002993 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,609,074 coins and its circulating supply is 173,609,854 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.