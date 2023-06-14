Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,614,490 coins and its circulating supply is 173,614,352 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

