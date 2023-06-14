Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

AMNF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 8,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Articles

