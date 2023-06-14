Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.60% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 457,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

