Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 954,000 shares during the period. Incyte comprises about 2.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Incyte worth $113,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

INCY opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

