Armistice Capital LLC Has $22.65 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Toast worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Toast by 1,402.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,944,000 after buying an additional 2,896,325 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $118,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,252,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,394,346 shares of company stock valued at $49,942,686 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

