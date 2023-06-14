Armistice Capital LLC Has $96.67 Million Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.95% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $96,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

ENTA opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

