Armistice Capital LLC Invests $11.64 Million in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 23.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 1,383,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after buying an additional 535,420 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 1,538,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $614,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $441.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

