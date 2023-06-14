Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 101,778 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

DECK opened at $490.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.33 and a 200-day moving average of $433.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

