Armistice Capital LLC Sells 1,028,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,028,000 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $60,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,808,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

