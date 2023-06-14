Armistice Capital LLC Sells 892,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes makes up approximately 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $75,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $2,963,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.8 %

ALKS opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.