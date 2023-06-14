Armistice Capital LLC Takes $19.49 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

