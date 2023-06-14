Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,618,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.