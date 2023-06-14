Armor Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 192,197 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold accounts for about 2.7% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

