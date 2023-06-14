ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.00

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and traded as low as $16.25. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 12,768 shares trading hands.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $102,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Further Reading

