Arvest Trust Co. N A Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

