Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $5.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

